* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.4 pct

* Petroplus tumbles after banks freeze $1bln credit facility

PARIS, Dec 27 European stocks edged higher on Tuesday morning following the long Christmas weekend, helped by a late rally on Wall Street on Friday where better-than-expected macro data fuelled hopes for the global economy.

At 0847 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 991.94 points in anaemic volumes as UK markets remain closed. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.5 percent at 2,300.74 points.

Investors awaited the U.S. Conference Board's December consumer confidence data, with economists in a Reuters survey expecting a reading of 58.3 compared with 56.0 in November.

"Not many people are around, so we have no clear direction. People will turn their attention to the U.S. market later on, and the consumer confidence data could give new impetus to the Christmas rally," a Paris-based trader said.

Tech shares led the gains on Tuesday, along with defensive sectors such as healthcare and utilities, eclipsing a dip in banking shares following recent brisk gains.

SAP rose 1.3 percent, Bayer was up 1 percent, while UniCredit was down 2.2 percent and AXA down 0.4 percent.

Shares in Swiss oil refiner Petroplus Holdings plummeted nearly 40 percent after the company said lenders have frozen about $1 billion under its revolving credit facility.

European stock indexes have underperformed their U.S. peers this year, dragged down by fears the euro zone debt crisis could lead to massive defaults and push the region into a new recession.

The FTSEurofirst 300 is down 11.6 percent on the year, the Euro STOXX 50 index down 18 percent, the DAX down 14.6 percent, the CAC 40 down 18.1 percent and the FTSE 100 down 6.6 percent.

============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================ For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:................................. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson. Editing by Jane Merriman)