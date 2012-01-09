LONDON Jan 9 European shares edged up in
early trade on Monday, with banks regaining some of the ground
lost last week, but in cautious trading ahead of the start of
U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season.
At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,016.04 points, after
rising 1.2 percent in the first week of 2012.
Italy's UniCredit rose 1.5 percent, after
suffering double-digit losses for three straight days last week,
when it announced a massive discount on a rights issue.
"Valuations look supportive, but earnings expectations are
continuing to be reduced. I find it hard to see where near-term
upside is going to come from," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr,
strategist at Charles Stanley
"The low (trading) volume suggest investors remain extremely
wary of the outlook."
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)