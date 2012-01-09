LONDON Jan 9 European shares edged up in early trade on Monday, with banks regaining some of the ground lost last week, but in cautious trading ahead of the start of U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season.

At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,016.04 points, after rising 1.2 percent in the first week of 2012.

Italy's UniCredit rose 1.5 percent, after suffering double-digit losses for three straight days last week, when it announced a massive discount on a rights issue.

"Valuations look supportive, but earnings expectations are continuing to be reduced. I find it hard to see where near-term upside is going to come from," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley

"The low (trading) volume suggest investors remain extremely wary of the outlook." (Reporting by Brian Gorman)