LONDON Jan 10 European shares rose on Tuesday, led by mining stocks after forecast beating results from aluminum producer Alcoa helped improve investor sentiment about the demand outlook for commodities.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rose 1.5 percent after Alcoa, a bellwether for economic growth, said demand for aluminum, used in cyclical industries like aerospace and automotive, would increase in 2012.

"A good start to the earnings season, it shows demand outlook is not so bad and we could get more positive surprises," Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist and head of research at Brewin Dolphin Securities, said.

"It should help improve sentiment for the market, but we can not generalise on just one set of results and our portfolio remains defensive."

By 0808 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,016.71 points. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)