LONDON Jan 17 European shares rose in
early trade on Tuesday, hitting a five-month high with miners
gaining after economic growth data from top metals user China
topped forecasts.
At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,034.18 points, its
highest since early August.
China's fourth-quarter year-on-year growth of 8.9 percent
was slightly stronger than the 8.7 percent that economists
polled by Reuters had predicted, though it was the weakest
growth rate in 2-1/2 years.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index was among
the top sectoral gainers, up 1.5 percent, although Justin
Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management, said
the euro zone debt crisis had the potential to cap gains.
"Don't expect things to go too much further - we're rising
on the lack of news - not on good news. We could fall back on
the first sign of some bad news...we're a long way away from a
political solution in Europe."
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)