LONDON, April 3 European shares inched lower on Tuesday after recording their biggest daily gain in three weeks in the previous session, with mining stocks among the biggest fallers after jumping in the previous session on strong U.S. manufacturing data.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index fell 0.6 percent after gaining 2.3 percent in the previous session.

By 0810 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,084.35 points after a 1.5 percent gain on Monday.

"There was some relief from yesterday's U.S. manufacturing data, that the country is still showing signs of growth," Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities in Brussels, said.

"But I think the market has come to far too fast and in Europe there are still too many problems, austerity is everywhere and it will be very difficult to get out of the debt spiral. I think the market could go down another 5 percent." (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)