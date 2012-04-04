LONDON, April 4 European shares fell early on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested its appetite for further quantitative easing had waned and ahead of a raft of data out of Europe, which should give further clues as to the state of the economy.

At 0713 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 fell 3.42 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,069.45, adding to the previous session's 1.1 percent decline as debt worries in Spain and disappointing U.S. factory data prompted investor bank profits on the previous session's sharp gains.

"The performance of European equities will be much more data dependant and that data over the past month or so," Philip Poole, global head of macro investment strategy at HSBC Global Asset Management, said.

"Equity valuations we think are relatively attractive the question does that ameliorate the cycle? There is still the risk of a double dip recession in Europe. Its not clear where the engine of growth overall will come from in euro zone and there is still some big picture risks out there," he said.

There is a raft of data for investors to focus on in the coming hours with UK and European services data, European retail sales, German factory orders and the European Central Bank rates decision all helping to reveal the state of health of the eurozone.

Investors were already on the backfoot in early trade after Minutes of the latest Fed meeting showed only two of the 10 policy-setting committee members saw the case for additional monetary stimulus in the light of an improving economy, knocking the S&P 500 from a four-year high and sending Asian shares lower. (Written by David Brett)