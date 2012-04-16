LONDON, April 16 European shares edged higher on Monday, consolidating after recent falls as a strong start to the U.S. earnings season offered some support even as investors remained cautious about the outlook for Spain ahead of a bond auction this week.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,029.21 by 0717 GMT, having closed down 1.6 percent on Friday, which took its weekly drop to 2.3 percent and saw it chalk up a fourth consecutive weekly loss.

Spain's government bond yields rose on Friday as the cost of insuring its debt hit an all-time high, with record borrowing by its banks from the European Central Bank highlighting fears about the country's finances.

Some strategists, however, remain constructive on equities, after the U.S. earnings season kicked off on a high note with better than expected results from Alcoa, and a strong earnings report from JPMorgan.

"We still remain very optimistic on markets and continue to reiterate that investors should take advantage of any weakness to harness long-term exposure to a strong asset class," Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth, said.

"The corporate reporting season got off to a pretty good start... Some analysts have been suggesting that margins could be under pressure. I think if we do see margins dip I think it will be temporary and not part of a new trend." (Reporting by Tricia Wright)