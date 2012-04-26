LONDON, April 26 European equities were supported by a crop of strong corporate earnings on Thursday, but ongoing political uncertainty in the region kept and a mixed performance in the financial sector kept a lid on gains.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,043.24 points by 0711 GMT.

Forecast-beating results bolstered energy major Shell and truck maker Volvo.

"There are concerns arising - economic concerns, political concerns - but for now the overall momentum in company earnings and in the global economy should be an offsetting factor," Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank, said. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)