LONDON, June 28 European shares rose for the third consecutive day, helped by firmer automobile stocks, although traders said any gains would be limited due to uncertainty over the outcome of the latest European Union summit on the region's sovereign debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 1,002.24 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 index rose by 0.3 percent.

"We've found a base and we've rallied from it but it all looks very tentative and temporary. I wouldn't chase it too much higher from here," said Darren Sinden, senior sales trader at Silverwind Securities.

The STOXX European auto sector rose around 1 percent, with Germany's Daimler up 1.8 percent after Daimler's truck division said it was looking to achieve 1.6 billion euros in cost savings and revenue benefits from 2013. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Simon Jessop)