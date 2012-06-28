* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.8 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.1 pct

* Banks among worst performing stocks

* Increasing scepticism over EU summit on debt crisis

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, June 28 European shares fell on Thursday, led lower by weaker banking stocks, as investors grew increasingly sceptical that concrete measures would be agreed upon at the latest European Union summit to tackle the region's debilitating debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.8 percent at 992.63 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 index fell 1.1 percent.

Markets had initially risen at the start of trading but then lost ground, as weaker bank stocks started to weigh on equities.

The STOXX European bank index fell 1.6 percent, with Deutsche Bank declining by 2 percent while France's BNP Paribas fell 1.8 percent.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has brushed aside demands from Italy and Spain for rapid action to lower their soaring borrowing costs, and poured cold water on proposals backed by France that euro zone countries should assume joint liability for each other's debts.

A German government source on Thursday also became the latest official to downplay expectations for the summit.

"The realisation that the comments and rhetoric from Merkel are probably not pointing towards a coordinated effort to resolve the debt crisis is impacting markets," said Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour.

BEARISH TECHNICAL PATTERNS

Although some traders had closed out bets on future falls in European equities, in case stock markets rallied if the EU summit agreed upon new measures to tackle the crisis, they added that the overall bias remained to sell shares.

Traders added that technical patterns on certain key European stock markets also indicated that they looked more likely to fall in the near term.

Technical trading firm FuturesTechs said one such indicator was the re-emergence of a "head-and-shoulders" pattern on the German DAX futures contracts.

The head-and-shoulders pattern, one of the most reliable trend reversal signals, is formed when a price or index rises to a peak and then retreats, before rising again, above the previous peak, forming the 'head', and then falls again, before finally rising again for a third time, but remaining below the second peak.

ClairInvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu said he had closed out "short" positions on the German DAX equity index - namely bets on future falls on the DAX - but would nevertheless look to sell on the back of any equity market rallies.

"I covered some of the shorts on equities and I'm waiting for further moves higher to sell again," he said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)