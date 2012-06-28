* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.8 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.1 pct
* Banks among worst performing stocks
* Increasing scepticism over EU summit on debt crisis
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 28 European shares fell on
Thursday, led lower by weaker banking stocks, as investors grew
increasingly sceptical that concrete measures would be agreed
upon at the latest European Union summit to tackle the region's
debilitating debt crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.8 percent at
992.63 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 index fell
1.1 percent.
Markets had initially risen at the start of trading but then
lost ground, as weaker bank stocks started to weigh on equities.
The STOXX European bank index fell 1.6 percent, with
Deutsche Bank declining by 2 percent while France's
BNP Paribas fell 1.8 percent.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has brushed aside demands
from Italy and Spain for rapid action to lower their soaring
borrowing costs, and poured cold water on proposals backed by
France that euro zone countries should assume joint liability
for each other's debts.
A German government source on Thursday also became the
latest official to downplay expectations for the summit.
"The realisation that the comments and rhetoric from Merkel
are probably not pointing towards a coordinated effort to
resolve the debt crisis is impacting markets," said Central
Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour.
BEARISH TECHNICAL PATTERNS
Although some traders had closed out bets on future falls in
European equities, in case stock markets rallied if the EU
summit agreed upon new measures to tackle the crisis, they added
that the overall bias remained to sell shares.
Traders added that technical patterns on certain key
European stock markets also indicated that they looked more
likely to fall in the near term.
Technical trading firm FuturesTechs said one such indicator
was the re-emergence of a "head-and-shoulders" pattern on the
German DAX futures contracts.
The head-and-shoulders pattern, one of the most reliable
trend reversal signals, is formed when a price or index rises to
a peak and then retreats, before rising again, above the
previous peak, forming the 'head', and then falls again, before
finally rising again for a third time, but remaining below the
second peak.
ClairInvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu said he had closed
out "short" positions on the German DAX equity index -
namely bets on future falls on the DAX - but would nevertheless
look to sell on the back of any equity market rallies.
"I covered some of the shorts on equities and I'm waiting
for further moves higher to sell again," he said.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)