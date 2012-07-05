LONDON, July 5 European shares opened little changed on Thursday as investors paused for breath after recent hefty gains ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting.

The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates to a record low of 0.75 percent on Thursday to support the region's frail economy.

"The majority of economists are expecting an ECB rate cut today, but the market has rallied almost 10 percent over the past ten days so one would expect a lot of the good news to be priced in by now," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was trading flat at 1,045.36 at 0700 GMT, having closed down 0.1 percent on Wednesday, halting a sharp three-day rally, in very light trading volumes as U.S. markets remained closed for a holiday.