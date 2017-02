LONDON, July 9 European stock futures pointed to a broadly flat open on Monday, following a steep sell-off in the previous session in the aftermath of sluggish U.S. jobs data, ahead of a batch of economic data out of China this week.

At 0608 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were all down 0.1 percent.