LONDON, July 9 European equities steadied at one week-lows on Monday, after three straight sessions of falls, as investors fretted about limping growth in two of the world's top economic power houses, China and the United States.

Chinese inflation fell more than expected in June, data showed on Monday, signalling that companies have been forced to slash prices in the face of shrinking demand, and following hot on the heels of a disappointingly weak U.S. jobs report on Friday.

FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at a one-week low of 1,033.43 points by 0703 GMT. The Euro STOXX 50 edged down 0.1 percent to 2,234.48 points, adding to a drop of 3.7 percent in the previous three sessions.

"Overall, the picture is slowdown in economic activity, so  we see a pretty soft day today," said Peter Garnry, equity strategist at Saxo Bank. "We are still very cautious on European stocks, we see a lot of tail risks in the system."

