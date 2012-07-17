LONDON, July 17 European shares made fragile gains early on Tuesday but kept within their tight short-term range, in case recent weak U.S. economic data prompts the Federal Reserve to give fresh clues about further stimulus later in the session.

The FTSEurofirst was up 0.90 points, or 0.1 percent, at 1044.61, adding to the previous session's 0.1 percent rise as the index remained stubbornly within its range between 1,030 and 1,050.

"Until we get a clearer outlook on key economies (markets, we) are going to go nowhere fast," Richard Jeffrey, chief investment officer at Cazenove Capital Management, said.

"I think people are going to be tempted to be more defensive in this sort of environment and the key call will be when to take on more risk and that will be later on this summer," he said

Risk appetite could improve should Fed chairman Ben Bernanke, following weak U.S. retail sales data and a cut in the International Monetary Fund's global growth forecast, give clearer hints on the potential for more U.S. monetary stimulus when a two-day Congressional testimony starts on Tuesday. (Reporting by David Brett; editing by Simon Jessop)