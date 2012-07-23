LONDON, July 23 European shares fell on Monday, led by euro zone banking stocks, after Spain's financial outlook took a fresh turn for the worse over the weekend and brought it closer to needing a full sovereign bailout.

After the heavily indebted Spanish region of Valencia said it would apply for a bailout from the central government on Friday, peer Murcia looked to be in line to follow suit, while local media said half a dozen regions could do so.

At 0713 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 1 percent at 1,038.83 points, while the Euro STOXX Euro Zone Banks Index was down 2.9 percent.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields hit a fresh euro-era high at 7.33 percent in earyly trade.

"It's very much risk-off this morning. There are fresh concerns over Europe, but those concerns had never really gone away in the first place," said Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, Sudip KarGupta and Atul Prakash)