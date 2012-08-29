* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.3 percent
* Euro STOXX 50 also falls 0.3 percent
* Unease over weak global economy, Jackson Hole persists
* Bouygues, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena fall sharply
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 29 European shares fell on
Wednesday, with traders citing worries over the weak global
economic outlook and nervousness ahead of a key gathering of
central bankers on Friday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 0.3 percent to
1,085.28 points and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index also declined by 0.3 percent, to 2,434.30
points.
Trading has been choppy in low volume over the past week, as
investors weigh up whether the European Central Bank will launch
sovereign bond purchases or cut interest rates in September, and
whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will hint at new quantitative
easing measures at Friday's Jackson Hole gathering.
"We've got the prospects of further quantitative easing in
the United States and a rate cut in Europe, but against that
we've got a worsening economic outlook, so we're in limbo for
the time being," said Berkeley Futures Ltd associate director
Richard Griffiths.
The weak global outlook has been highlighted by a slowdown
in China and the euro zone's ongoing sovereign debt crisis,
which threatens to overwhelm Spain and Italy.
Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS) posted a
big first-half loss overnight, sending its shares 6.7 percent
lower and leaving the Italian government primed for a big stake
in the lender.
Fears have also grown that Spain, which has already agreed
to a bailout for its debt-ridden banks, may need a full
sovereign rescue.
"Capital and funding pressures in Spain continue to escalate
- underscoring the need for ECB and Spanish action," Morgan
Stanley analysts wrote in a research note.
They remained "underweight" on southern European bank
stocks, preferring instead the likes of Switzerland's UBS
, Britain's HSBC, France's BNP Paribas
and Swedbank.
BOUYGUES SLUMPS
The worst-performing stock on the FTSEurofirst 300 index was
French conglomerate Bouygues, which fell 6.5 percent after
posting sharply lower first-half profits on Tuesday after the
market closed.
Citigroup kept a "sell" rating on Bouygues, and cut its 2012
and 2013 earnings per share estimates by 9 and 8 percent
respectively.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has rallied around 7 percent since July
26, when ECB head Mario Draghi pledged to do "whatever it takes"
to protect the euro from the region's economic crisis.
The Euro STOXX 50 index has continued to trade above its
200-day simple moving average level - a technical indicator seen
by some analysts as forecasting that the index could make
further gains.
However, uncertainty over the timing and extent of any ECB
action has capped gains in equity markets and led some investors
to sell shares bought on the cheap in June and July, in case of
a stock market fall in September.