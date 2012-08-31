PARIS Aug 31 European stocks dipped early on Friday, losing ground for the fourth session in a row and with a key index hitting a four-week low, as expectations of further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve faded ahead of a key speech from Chairman Ben Bernanke.

At 0709 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,075.87 points, after falling as low as 1,075.47, a level not seen since early August.

"The retreat of the last few days shows that expectations surrounding Jackson Hole have been lowered, and frankly not much should come out of it," Agilis Gestion fund manager Arnaud Scarpaci said.

"The focus is turning back to Spanish and Italian bond yields, and portfolio hedges such as puts and volatility-related products are back in vogue."

Heavyweight mining shares, recently hit by brewing worries over the pace of Chinese growth following a slew of disappointing macro data, regained a bit of ground on Friday, with Rio Tinto up 0.7 percent and Xstrata up 0.4 percent.