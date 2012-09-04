LONDON, Sept 4 European shares edged lower on
Tuesday, with caution from investors ahead of a European Central
Bank (ECB) meeting later this week limiting traders' appetite to
buy riskier assets such as equities.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.2 percent to
1,089.74 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 index
declined by 0.1 percent to 2,461.50 points.
Credit rating agency Moody's also changed its outlook on the
"Aaa" rating of the European Union to "negative" and warned it
could downgrade the EU, adding pressure on the ECB to take new
steps to fight the euro zone debt crisis at its Thursday
meeting.
Many analysts remain uncertain over the extent to which the
ECB will announce details of a debt-buying scheme to fight the
region's sovereign debt crisis.
"The market has been rallying on low volumes, but there is
still a risk of a sell-off if the ECB disappoints this week,"
said Toby Campbell-Gray, head of trading and risk at Tavira
Securities.