PARIS, Sept 5 European shares edged higher on
Wednesday, as concerns over global growth were tempered by
continued expectation of bold action from the European Central
Bank to ease the region's debt crisis.
At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,080.56 points, while
UK's FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent and Germany's DAX
was up 0.3 percent.
"On one hand, credible solutions to the debt crisis in
Europe are emerging, but on the other hand the macro newsflow in
the United States is turning ugly," said David Thebault, head of
quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
"We might not get all the details about the ECB bond buying
plan tomorrow, but we know it's coming, so it's priced in. Now
the question is: how bad is the situation in the U.S. economy?
We'll get a better idea on Friday with the payrolls."
Oil major BP was the biggest loser among Europe's
blue chips, down 3.1 percent, after the U.S. Justice Department
ramped up its rhetoric against BP for the massive 2010 oil spill
in the Gulf of Mexico, describing in new court papers examples
of what it calls "gross negligence and willful misconduct."