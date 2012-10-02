METALS-London copper edges up as supply worries simmer
* Coming Up: U.S. Durable goods Jan at 1330 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prces)
PARIS Oct 2 European shares fell early on Tuesday, surrendering a portion of the previous day's rally as doubts over whether or not debt-stricken Spain will request a bailout kept investors on edge.
At 0704 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.6 percent at 1,098.14 points after surging 1.4 percent on Monday.
According to senior euro zone sources, Spain is ready to request a bailout as early as next weekend but German officials said Madrid should hold off, creating confusion among investors.
"There are worries over whether or not it will be a bailout and whether such a bailout would trigger credit downgrades," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
"But beyond that, markets have not completely realised how powerful the new ECB policy is and how it will reshape things, so there's still upside."
Euro zone banks were among the top losers on Tuesday, with Credit Agricole down 2.6 percent and UniCredit down 1.3 percent.
* Coming Up: U.S. Durable goods Jan at 1330 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prces)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Emma Stone won her first Oscar on Sunday for her lead role as a struggling actress who falls in love with a jazz musician in musical romance "La La Land."
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."