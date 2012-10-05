* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.5 pct
* Cyclical stocks rise as boost expected from US jobs data
* Euro zone concerns cap appetite
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 5 European shares traded slightly
higher on Friday, keeping within their recent range, as
expectations for a sentiment boost from U.S. macro data day
partly offset lingering concerns about crisis-struck Europe.
Cyclical basic resources and oil & gas
stocks led gainers with the market expecting U.S. non farm
payrolls (NFP) data, due at 1230 GMT, to show the world's
largest economy was picking up.
Jobs likely increased by 113,000 last month, even though the
jobless rate likely ticked up to 8.2 percent from 8.1 percent in
August.
UK-listed miner Rio Tinto was among top gainers,
along with French oil services group Technip, which
was also boosted by a contract win in Mexico.
"A good NFP reading could help German, French or UK stocks
but Italy and Spain are more focused on the European problems so
if there are problems in Spain they're going to be left behind,"
a trader said.
Appetite for equities has been capped by uncertainty over
Spain's debt crisis as Madrid hesitated over asking for a
bailout that would pave the way for monetary support from the
European Central Bank.
Smaller Spanish lenders Bankia and Banco Popular
underperformed on Friday, shedding 3.3 percent and 0.1
percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3
percent at 1,104.22 points by 0751 GMT. The euro zone blue-chip
Euro STOXX 50 was up 0.5 percent at 2,498.39.
Charts on the Euro STOXX 50 December futures, up
0.7 percent at 2,493, showed the index enjoyed technical support
in the 2,468 area, which halted a fall on Thursday and triggered
bounces in the previous two sessions.
"As long as prices are above 2,468, a new up leg remains the
most likely scenario towards (yesterday's high at) 2,507,"
Nicolas Suiffet, a technical analyst at Paris-based Trading
Central, said.
Suiffet added the index could rise as high as 2,538 points
in the very short term. This level roughly corresponds to the
61.8 percent retracement of a down move in the second half of
September
"Alternatively, a push below 2,468 would lead, at least, to
2438 points," he cautioned.