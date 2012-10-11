LONDON Oct 11 European shares fell for the
fourth consecutive session on Thursday, as persistent worries
over Spain's debt problems and the prospects of weak company
earnings hit the region's stock markets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.1 percent to
1,089.17 points, while the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.5 percent to 2,445.20 points.
Persistent worries over Europe's sovereign debt crisis were
highlighted by a Standard & Poor's downgrade late on Wednesday
to the ratings of Spain, which is under increasing pressure to
request a sovereign bailout.
"It doesn't bode well for Spain. We're continuing to see
weaker economic numbers and the euro zone issues are still
there. The euro zone will dominate the month of October," said
Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at London-based TJ Markets.