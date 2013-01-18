LONDON Jan 18 European shares edged higher on
Friday, closing in on multi-month highs after
stronger-than-expected Chinese data boosted confidence of a
revival in the global economy.
The FTEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,166.58
points by 0802 GMT, in sight of a 2-year high of 1,170.29 points
set last week. The EuroSTOXX 50 added 0.3 percent.
Chinese retail sales and industrial output rose more than
expected in December, helping fourth quarter economic growth to
accelerate for the first time in two years.
The better performance from the world's top metals consumer
followed on from stronger U.S. jobs and housing data the
previous session and helped boost miners, with
the basic resources sector up 0.8 percent.
"We've got good numbers out of China, we had some good
number out of U.S. yesterday ... The general sentiment is pretty
good," said Neil Marsh, strategist at Newedge.
"There will probably be some phases of consolidation as we
go forward, but the markets remain pretty resilient. More people
are putting their cash to work now in riskier assets, like
equities, and there is no sign of that stopping at the minute."