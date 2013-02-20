BRIEF-On Track Innovations says became aware of claim filed in district court against co,unit on March 2- SEC Filing
* On march 2 became aware of claim filed in district court , against co and its unit by USA technologies,
LONDON Feb 20 European shares retreated on Wednesday after the previous session's sharp gains, digesting a crop of weak corporate earnings and as traders cited caution ahead of the minutes to the U.S. Federal Reserve's January policy meeting.
Germany's biggest airline Deutsche Lufthansa shed 2.4 percent after it announced plans to suspend its dividend payment, while posting a net profit of 990 million euros ($1.32 billion) in 2012.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.2 percent at 1,168.66 by 0810 GMT, having jumped 1.1 percent on Tuesday fuelled by robust German sentiment data.
"I see no reason why we can't consolidate the gains and possibly move higher. I certainly think that central bank policy is going to remain accommodative," Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets, said.
"I think the only potential fly in the ointment could be a slightly more hawkish tone from certain Fed members with respect to the duration of quantitative easing."
The U.S. Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its Federal Open Market Committee meeting after market close.
* On march 2 became aware of claim filed in district court , against co and its unit by USA technologies,
* U.S. District court has granted company treble damages related to false claims made by Method Pharmaceuticals, llc, its principal owner
DETROIT, March 6 General Motors Co’s deal on Monday to sell its European operations to France's PSA Group doubles down on a bet that the company can win by being less global but more profitable in an auto industry increasingly dependent on software and services.