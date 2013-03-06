BRIEF-Spark Energy prices offering of 1.4 mln shares
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 6 European shares inched higher in early trade on Wednesday, adding to the previous session's sharp rally, with Vodafone Group surging on reports of tie-up talks with Verizon Communications.
At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.07 percent at 1,189.99 points, after surging 1.8 percent in the previous session and hitting its highest close in 4-1/2 years.
The index was just a few points shy of its February 2011 intraday peak of 1,191.56 points.
"The trend is your friend. Indexes are breaking above big resistance levels and this is creating room on the upside," said Lionel Jardin, head of institutional sales at Assya Capital, in Paris.
"The sentiment is that central banks are going to remain very accomodative for a while, and at the same time companies are in really good shape, with strong cashflows."
Vodafone was up 4.9 percent, boosted by a report the UK telecom group is on talks with U.S. peer Verizon Communications about a potential merger.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
March 9 Gold prices held steady early on Thursday near a five-week low touched in the previous session, pressured by an uptick in the dollar ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,207.46 per ounce at 0030 GMT. The metal hit its lowest since Feb. 1 at $1,206.05 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures edged down $1.80 or 0.1 percent to $1,207.60. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent to 102.1