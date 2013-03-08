LONDON, March 8 European shares rose early on
Friday with investors positioning themselves cautiously for a
potentially stronger reading of U.S. jobs figures, while
unprecedented central bank support kept equities around
multi-year highs.
By 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst300 was up 4.13
points, or 0.4 percent, at 1,189.30, holding near highs last
seen just over two years ago as central banks' accomodative
monetary policy continues to keep asset prices supported.
"Markets are breaking higher. At this time it is pointless
to fight the strong uptrend. With so much support from central
banks it's hard to see where the downside will come from,"
Jawaid Afsar, sales trader at SecurEquity, said.
A strengthening U.S. economy is also having a positive
effect on equities after more strong labour market data on
Thursday helped push the Dow to fresh all-time highs.
That has set the bar high for the non-farm payrolls later in
the session, with economists expecting U.S. employers to have
added 160,000 jobs last month, up slightly from January's
157,000 count, although traders said investors might be
positioning themselves for a better reading after recent data.