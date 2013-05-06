PARIS May 6 European shares dipped in early
trade on Monday as investors took a breather following the
previous week's rally to multi-year highs, with further gains
seen in the medium term on the back of strong support from
central banks.
Trading volume was expected to be thin with the UK stock
market, Europe's largest, closed due to a national holiday.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 0.3 percent at 2,755.68 points, retreating from a
near-two year high hit on Friday following better-than-expected
U.S. jobs data.
"Now that the index crossed above its 2013 high, the mood is
definitely bullish," said Guillaume Dumans, co-ahead of
2Bremans, a Paris-based research firm using behavioural finance
to monitor investor sentiment.
"Central bank action is the main reason behind the rally,
and it eclipses for now any worries about the macro economy."
German industrial gases producer Linde rose 2.2
percent after posting better-than-expected results.