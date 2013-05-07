* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 percent

* DAX within 30 points of record high, battles resistance

* Mixed earnings season offers some positive surprises

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, May 7 European equities nudged higher on Tuesday, bolstered by a crop of better-than-expected corporate earnings and with the German DAX index testing tough technical resistance levels en route to record highs.

Commerzbank, reinsurer Munich Re, builder Skanska and brewer Carlsberg were among companies adding some unforeseen cheer to what has been a fairly mixed first quarter earnings season in Europe.

The FTSEurofirst 300 added 0.1 percent to 1,218.28 points by 0737 GMT, boosted by the reopening of the London market after a long weekend and by new historic peaks on the U.S. S&P 500 index overnight.

An interest rate cut in Australia overnight - which surprised most economists - reinforced global central banks' commitment to continued stimulus, which has been a key driver of equity market gains in the past year.

In Europe, ECB President Mario Draghi on Monday reiterated that the central bank was ready to offer further economic stimulus if needed.

"From a very low base, everyone is fairly optimistic that things are going to improve and if they don't, you've got the added backdrop from Draghi that he'll do whatever it takes to push the euro zone economy forwards," said Neil Marsh, strategist at Newedge.

"I think the markets are going to continue going higher. The S&P hit another record high yesterday, the DAX is getting closer."

Germany's DAX gained 0.1 percent to 8,121.00 points , on track to become the first major European index to breach its 2007 high, but likely to face some technical resistance in the run-up to that level of 8,151,57 points.

"We are in the middle of this resistance area from 8,000 to 8,150. We had quite a strong movement to the upside over the last two weeks so we are preparing a move to the upside," said Petra Kerssenbrock, technical analyst at Commerzbank.

"But this ... resistance is quite massive. I would reckon that several attempts would be required before we really break out to the upside, we are short term a little overbought."

From a fundamental viewpoint, the earnings season could also put a brake on gains, with a sales warning from French engineering company Alstom underscoring that even with a low base there is risk of disappointment.

Shares in Alstom dropped 8.9 percent, the top faller on the FTSEurofirst 300.

With the earnings season around 60 percent through, just over half of the STOXX Europe 600 companies which have already reported have missed earnings forecasts, and 59 percent have undershot on revenues, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.