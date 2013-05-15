PARIS May 15 European shares were mixed in
early trade on Wednesday, taking a breather from their sharp
rally started in mid-April, with lower-than-expected GDP data
for Germany and France denting investor appetite for stocks.
At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.04 percent at 1,236.68 points, while
the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was
down 0.07 percent at 2,793.56 points.
Data showed Germany's economy grew by a weaker-than-expected
0.1 percent in the first quarter, while France entered a shallow
recession, contracting by 0.2 percent, more than what economists
had expected.
"The euro zone economy is stalled, but people are buying
for the medium term, betting that things will improve on the
macro front around September," said David Thebault, head of
quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
"Inflows remain strong, with so much liquidity from the
central banks. Investors are buying every dip."