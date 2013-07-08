LONDON, July 8 European shares rose on Monday,
with investors finding value in beaten-down stocks after
Friday's drop, with chances of Greece getting its next aid
payment and an improved political situation in Portugal boosting
sentiment.
At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was 0.7 percent
higher at 1,171.68 points. The index of top European shares
closed 1.3 percent lower on Friday after a
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report raised concerns the U.S.
Federal Reserve may soon start to scale down its stimulus
programme.
Investors reacted positively to news that Portugal's Prime
Minister, Pedro Passos Coelho, reached a deal late last week
with his junior coalition partner to end a rift that had
threatened the country's bailout programme, while Greece was
close to securing its next tranche of aid.
"It would be good to see some positive developments related
to Greece. And if the political situation in Portugal is also
getting resolved, then more uncertainties are disappearing,
which are good for the market," Koen De Leus, senior economist
at KBC, in Brussels, said.