LONDON, July 12 European shares continued to
gain ground early on Friday, taking their cue from U.S. markets,
which hit record highs overnight as the Federal Reserve's
commitment to stimulus provided support to equities.
By 0701 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 2.96
points, or 0.3 percent, at 1,199.82 , after the S&P 500 index
and the Dow industrials closed at record highs on
Thursday, a day after Bernanke said the Fed would keep a loose
monetary policy for some time, provided that economic data
warrants it.
"Markets have been reassured by the mention of financial
conditions and the weakness of inflation," Guy Foster, head of
portfolio strategy at Brewin Dolphin, said.
"The employment situation is improving but prices still look
very weak and borrowing costs have risen sharply in the last few
weeks. There remains little reason for the Fed to tighten policy
although given their comments to date we assume a modest
reduction in purchases in September," he said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 climbed for a fourth straight session
to hit a 5-week high on Thursday, breaking above its 100-day
moving average to pave the way for more gains, while the euro
zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50, which gained 0.8
percent to 2,681.32 points, closed a bearish gap opened in early
June.