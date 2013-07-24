BRIEF-Dte energy says CEO 2016 total compensation was $12.5 mln
* DTE Energy Co - CEO Gerard M. Anderson's 2016 total compensation was $12.5 million versus $10.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 24 European shares rose in early deals as investors digested a wealth of corporate earnings and econoimc data, with technology stocks boosted by strong results from U.S. tech giant Apple.
By 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 3.43 points, or 0.3 percent, at 1,210.59, and is now up 8.5 percent since hitting June lows.
"This rally appears to be being driven by the sight of companies beating lowered earnings targets, and markets staying exuberant because they've navigated a lower bar," Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
Technology stocks were given a lift after Apple posted better than expected second-quarter earnings and revenues, although both were down year-on-year.
ARM, which designs chips for use in mobile computers and telephone including Apple's iPhone, rose 2.3 percent after the UK-based firm beat expectations for its second quarter with a 30 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit.
* Safe Bulkers, Inc. Commences exchange offer for any and all outstanding 8.00% series b cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corzine was NJ governor, Goldman co-chairman (Adds additional Corzine testimony)