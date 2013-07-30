* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct to 1,210.43 points

* EDF leads gainers after strong 1H, guidance hike

* Upbeat outlook comments raise optimism

* Capital concerns hit Barclays, Deutsche Bank

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, July 30 European shares rose on Tuesday as a batch of positive outlook statements, including from French utility group EDF, helped offset a selloff in British banks.

EDF and German chip-maker Infineon raised their full-year outlook after solid showings in the first half of the year, raising some hopes of further guidance upgrades in Europe.

Britain's largest free-to-air commercial broadcaster ITV and engineer Weir Group also made upbeat guidance comments after beating consensus with their first-half results.

"We saw a stabilisation in the second quarter earnings and we're probably going to have a trough in forecasts, which have been falling for two years now," said Robert Quinn, chief European equity strategist at Standard & Poor's Capital IQ.

"The third-quarter earnings season will probably be when you see a proliferation of upgrades."

With just over a third of the European earnings season now behind us, 55 percent of companies that have reported results so far have met or beaten analysts' forecasts. That has led analysts to raise their third quarter estimates on companies that published their results by an average 0.1 percent, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.

EDF rose 7.7 percent, ITV was up 5.1 percent and Weir added 3.5 percent to be the top risers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was up 0.4 percent at 1,210.43 points.

British banks curbed the index's gains after Barclays announced a larger-than-expected rights issue at a discount of 44 percent to Monday's closing share price, knocking the stock 4.5 percent lower.

The news, which follows a Bank of England review, cast a shadow over the broader sector, with Royal Bank of Scotland down 1.9 percent and Lloyds 0.6 percent lower.

"That's quite a heavy discount to the current share price and a larger than expected fundraising exercise which will put pressure on Barclays and the rest of the sector," TradeNext strategist Ronnie Chopra said.

"A sharp fall (in Barclays) yesterday in anticipation and no doubt this will continue today."

Balance sheet concerns also hit Deutsche Bank, which fell 2.5 percent after it pledged to cut risky assets and its quarterly profit missed expectations due to higher litigation reserves.