* FTSEurofirst 300, STOXX 600 Europe both down 0.3 pct
* L'Oreal, Hermes rally after results
* Oil stocks fall back as angst about Middle East supply
eases
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Aug 30 European shares edged lower on
Friday, setting them on course for their worst weekly loss since
June, as a rally in France's L'Oreal and Hermes
after their first-half results was offset by losses in
oil stocks.
Oil stocks drifted lower after concerns that imminent
strikes against Syria would hurt supply eased due to the British
parliament's rejection of a motion supporting military action,
but the continued threat subdued stock markets.
Cosmetics maker L'Oreal and luxury group Hermes both posted
profits that beat brokers' expectations and the former was also
boosted by a report suggesting it was ready to buy out Nestle's
29.5 percent stake next year.
They were among the top risers on the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was down 0.3 percent at
1,203.94. The broader STOXX Europe 600 was also down
0.3 percent, to 299.40 points.
The STOXX 600 was broadly flat on the month but it was still
on course for a 1.7 percent loss for the week.
The STOXX 600 has pulled back 3 percent from its mid-August
high as investors positioned for an imminent reduction in U.S.
monetary stimulus, which has helped the market rally around 30
percent since June 2012.
"Syria will continue to drive markets up and down for quite
a while, but there will be also a question whether the Fed will
start to taper its injection," said Yann Belvisi, an analyst at
CM-CIC in Paris.
"The rally will resume but first we see a period of
volatility that will last at least until the end of September."
Belvisi expected the STOXX 600 to rise to between 325 and
330 points next year to trade at 13 times its expected earnings
for the following 12 months, compared to 12.6 currently. He
added any fall in the price-to-earnings multiple to 12 would
represent a very attractive entry point.
Curbing market gains on Friday were oil stocks, down
0.8 percent. The sector gave back nearly half of its weekly
gains as crude prices fell from a recent peak.