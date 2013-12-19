* FTSEurofirst 300 gains 1.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 2 pct
* Stocks rally as Fed's stimulus cut seen modest
* Cyclicals up; financials up about 2 percent
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 19 European shares hit a two-week
high on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia, in
a broad rally after the Federal Reserve announced a modest cut
in its stimulus and hinted it would keep rates low for a longer
period.
The U.S. central bank said it would trim the pace of its
monthly asset purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion and
suggested its key interest rate would stay at rock bottom even
longer than previously promised.
"The overall announcement is not as hawkish as it first
appeared. As the Fed announced the taper, it also pushed out
expectations for when it is going to lift the policy rate,"
Daniel McCormack, strategist with Macquarie, said.
"None of this is a negative. Equities tend to outperform in
tightening cycles and the reason for that is that in tightening
cycles growth and demand is strong. This all means you want to
be in cyclicals such as industrials, technology, consumer
discretionary and financials."
Cyclical sectors were top performers in early trading, with
financials , construction and materials
and property companies rising 1.9 to 2.4 percent.
At 0837 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 1.6
percent at 1,279.12 points after rising as far as 1,280.51, the
highest since early December. The index is up nearly 13 percent
so far this year.
European equities mirrored overnight gains in U.S. stocks,
with both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones closing at
all-time highs following the move of the Fed, which also said
the U.S. economy was strong enough to easily withstand a
liquidity cut.
"By tapering now, (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke has taken away
quite a bit of the short-term market risk. He took away with one
hand some of the stimulus, but gave it back by the other by
stressing that short-term rates won't go up for a longer
period," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas
Fortis Global Markets, said.
"We believe that the equity market rally has legs and we
will see a positive drift into the New Year. This will be
particularly true for the euro zone, where valuations are still
very attractive."
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 trades
at 12.2 times expected earnings in the next 12 months, compared
with 14.8 times for the U.S. S&P 500 index, according to Thomson
Reuters Datastream.
The Euro STOXX 50 index rose 2 percent to 3,033.49 points,
crossing its 50-day moving average of 3,024.58, a bullish signal
for the index.