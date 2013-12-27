* DAX rises 0.8 percent to set new record high
* FTSEurofirst and Euro STOXX 50 both rise 0.6 pct
* DAX close to technically "overbought" territory
* Xmas sales season sees retail stocks rise
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 27 European shares climbed on Friday
as Germany's DAX equity index hit a record high, with
the region's markets tracking all-time closing highs on Wall
Street and gains in Asia.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose by 0.6
percent to 1,307.02 points early in the session, pushing it back
near the five-year high of 1,316.42 points reached in early
November.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
advanced 0.6 percent to 3,090.52 points while the DAX rose as
much as 0.8 percent to an intraday record high of 9,567.53
points before edging back to trade up 0.7 percent at 9,555.85
points.
The DAX has risen by around 26 percent since the start of
2013, outperforming a 15 percent advance on the FTSEurofirst 300
and a 17 percent rise on the Euro STOXX 50.
This partly reflects Germany's role as the powerhouse behind
the economic recovery in the euro zone, with data this month
showing German consumer morale had reached its highest level in
nearly 6-1/2 years.
"We always have a preference for buying Germany whenever
there is a reason to buy any European equity market since the
euro currency works most in favour of Germany," said Richard
Edwards, head of trading and research firm HED Capital.
However, Edwards felt the DAX's rally may peter out in the
near term and recommended trimming back positions on that index
in order to book profits.
"Be very careful with long positions here and consider
taking profits very soon," he added.
Technical analysis charts show the DAX has a "relative
strength indicator" reading of just under 70 - hovering just
below the technically "overbought" level which occurs when the
RSI reading goes above the 70 point mark.
Retail stocks also performed well in light of the Christmas
holiday sales season when companies slash prices in order to
lure in shoppers.
The STOXX Europe 600 Retail Index was up by 0.6
percent, and Hobart Capital equity sales trader and director
Justin Haque said his favoured stocks in the sector included
Inditex and HMB as he felt they would do well
out of the Christmas holiday sales season.