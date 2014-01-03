European shares rise on banks, oil, as Fingerprint plummets
LONDON Jan 3 European shares inched higher in cautious trading on Friday, led by retailers after Next raised its annual profit forecast following fourth quarter sales that came in significantly ahead of its expectations.
Next, Britain's second largest clothing retailer, climbed 7.4 percent after the company also said it would pay a special dividend of 50 pence a share and outlined a plan for more payouts rather than share buybacks.
The company helped the STOXX Europe 600 retail index to gain 0.7 percent, the best sectoral performer in Europe.
At 0812 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index, which gained 16 percent in 2013, was 0.1 percent higher at 1,306.95 points. The pan-European index ended its first session of 2014 down 0.8 percent after setting earlier on Thursday its highest since mid-2008.
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.
March 21 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Tuesday.
March 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3.5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it will drill 161 new gas wells at its Queensland operations by the end of 2018, helping to underpin its promise to continue supplying 10 percent of the domestic gas market to help prevent a shortage. * BHP BILLITON: The union for striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, the world's largest copper mine