LONDON, March 12 European shares fell in early
trading on Wednesday, with poor earnings outlook from some
companies and concerns about the Chinese credit market hurting
sentiment.
The STOXX Europe 600 personal and households goods sector
fell 1.3 percent, the top sectoral decliner in Europe,
led lower by a 4.2 percent drop in Tod's after the
Italian luxury shoemaker posted a drop in 2013 net profit and
said it was cautious about prospects for 2014.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.5 percent at 1,315.35 points by 0806 GMT, also
dragged down by a 0.6 percent drop in European basic resources
stocks.
Sentiment towards mining stocks deteriorated after Shanghai
copper fell by its five percent daily limit and London copper
hit a 44-month low on growing concerns that credit-linked
defaults in China, the world's top user of the metal, could
unlock copper from financing deals and unleash more selling.