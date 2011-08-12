PARIS Aug 12 European stocks fell early on Friday, halting a tentative recovery rally in the previous session, as a short-selling ban on financial shares by France, Italy, Spain and Belgium failed to spark a bounce in the sector.

At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 0.9 percent at 926.57 points, after surging 2.7 percent in the previous session.

Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) was down 2.4 percent and Santander (SAN.MC) fell 1.2 percent.

Ion-Marc Valahu, who helps run Geneva-based fund management firm ClairInvest, said the short-selling ban might not have that much of an impact in the long term.

"In the short-term it will help calm things down, but if you look at what happened at Lehman during the crisis, it didn't do much," Valahu said.

"You can still short futures and options," he added. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in London)