LONDON Aug 22 European shares fell further on Monday to hover near a recent two-year lows on mounting concerns that the global economy was heading for a recession and the euro zone debt crisis could lead to a credit crunch.

At 0710 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 906.19 points after falling 1.7 percent on Friday. The index is down about 16 percent so far this month, the biggest monthly decline since the index started in 1999.

"Markets run on two emotions -- fear and greed, and we have switched to the fear emotion in recent weeks. Recession fears are major concerns for investors and we have seen a lot of economic indicators slowing quite substantially," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Automobile shares featured among the top decliners on growing worries that a global slowdown would badly hurt demand for vehicles. The European sector index fell 1.4 percent, while BMW was down 3.1 percent.

