LONDON Aug 22 European shares fell further on
Monday to hover near a recent two-year lows on mounting concerns
that the global economy was heading for a recession and the euro
zone debt crisis could lead to a credit crunch.
At 0710 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.4 percent at 906.19 points after
falling 1.7 percent on Friday. The index is down about 16
percent so far this month, the biggest monthly decline since the
index started in 1999.
"Markets run on two emotions -- fear and greed, and we have
switched to the fear emotion in recent weeks. Recession fears
are major concerns for investors and we have seen a lot of
economic indicators slowing quite substantially," said Keith
Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Automobile shares featured among the top decliners on
growing worries that a global slowdown would badly hurt demand
for vehicles. The European sector index fell 1.4
percent, while BMW was down 3.1 percent.
