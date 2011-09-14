LONDON, Sept 14 European shares retreated on
Wednesday to hover near two-year lows, dragged down by
financials following Moody's downgrade of two French banks, with
concerns growing that the euro zone debt crisis could spread to
Italy and Greece might default.
The crisis, which has potential to derail global economic
recovery, prompted the United States to urge European leaders to
take more effective coordinated fiscal policy measures, while
China said rich economies should show they are serious about
tackling the euro zone debt problem.
"A lack of leadership is really a matter of concern for the
market. A lot of worries are now focussed on Germany in terms of
splits there on how to deal with the region's debt crisis," said
Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"Valuations are low, but the problem is that they are
dependent on future earnings. The concern is that if we have a
deteriorating economic backdrop, then earnings outlook could
also deteriorate. Stocks could be cheaper tomorrow."
At 0709 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.6 percent at 895.05 points after
hitting a two-year low on Tuesday before closing 1.1 percent
higher. The index is down about 20 percent so far this year.
Banks were among the worst performers, with the European
sector index down 1.6 percent, Societe Generale
down 4.9 percent and BNP Paribas down 4.7
percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)