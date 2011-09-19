LONDON, Sept 19 European shares fell on Monday
as a regional election defeat for Germany's chancellor Angela
Merkel and a cancellation of a U.S. visit by Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou to chair a cabinet meeting raised
concerns over the region's debt crisis.
At 0710 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.5 percent at 923.66 points after
rising in the previous four sessions. It rose 0.6 percent on
Friday, the highest close in more than a week.
Appetite for riskier assets fell as EU finance ministers
broke no new ground in dealing with the euro zone debt crisis in
discussions over the weekend, while one Greek media report said
that Greece's international lenders presented a list of 15
austerity measures it needed to accelerate as a condition for
disbursing a next tranche of bailout funds.
"It's no more a link between markets and economics, but a
link between markets and politics. The politicians should have
seen the crisis coming and done more, but the problem is they
are not proactive," said Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC
Securities, in Brussels.
"We are just going from one crisis to another. It's a
nightmare for the markets."
Banks, which have a significant exposure to the peripheral
euro zone countries, were among the hardest hit, with the sector
index down 2.9 percent and Societe Generale
down 6.8 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)