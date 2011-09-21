LONDON, Sept 21 European shares fell on
Wednesday after strong gains in the previous day, with investors
taking some money off the table ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's monetary policy meeting, although tech shares
outperformed on Oracle's upbeat outlook.
The Fed is likely to push long-term borrowing costs lower by
rebalancing its $2.8 trillion portfolio of bond holdings to
weight more heavily to longer-term securities, in a bid to
encourage mortgage refinancing without stoking a run-up in
consumer prices.
"The market expects that the Fed will come up with some new
plans to stimulate the economy. Investors will be extremely
disappointed if the Fed does not announce a plan to rebalance
its portfolio," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
"But if it does, we might see limited reaction as it is
already priced in."
At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.7 percent at 927.78 points after
rising 2 percent in the previous session.
However, technology shares were flat, outperforming
the wider market on Oracle's robust software sales and
forecast of higher-than-expected earnings for the current
quarter.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)