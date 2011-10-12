LONDON Oct 12 European shares fell on Wednesday as miners dropped following weaker-than-expected results from U.S. aluminum giant Alcoa on tough economic conditions, and as the Slovak parliament rejected a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund.

The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources index , down 0.8 percent, featured among the top decliners, as Alcoa warned of weak economic conditions through the year, particularly in Europe, as confidence in the global recovery faded.

At 0717 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.7 percent at 954.63 points. The index is down about 15 percent so far this year.

"Caution is still the watch word," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"But we can't read too much into just one set of results. Additionally, there is still hope that Slovakia will pass the expansion of the bailout fund in the very near term." (Reporting by Atul Prakash)