LONDON Nov 22 European shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, bouncing from a steep sell-off in the previous session and after Wall Street finished off its lows, though gains were set to be capped by worries over high euro zone and U.S. debt levels.

At 0811 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.8 percent at 926.84 points, after falling 3.3 percent in the previous session to its lowest close in nearly seven weeks, on worries about high debt levels on both sides of the Atlantic and with Moody's warning on France.

Banks, among the heaviest fallers on Monday, featured among the gainers. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index rose 1.5 percent. France's BNP Paribas rose 2.7 percent.

"This does not look like any weakness that one could buy into with a high degree of confidence," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley, said.

"Uncertainty over the positioning of the rating agencies is almost certainly going to mean that any bounce in the market is likely to be limited." (Reporting by Brian Gorman)