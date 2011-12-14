LONDON Dec 14 European shares fell early
on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street lower, after the Federal
Reserve warned that turmoil in Europe presents a big risk to the
U.S. economy, but failed to take any new steps to stimulate
growth.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.7 percent at 965.66 points.
The heavyweight banking sector, strongly exposed to the euro
zone crisis, was among the fallers. The STOXX Europe 600
Banking Index fell 0.9 percent.
"There was a bit of expectation in the market yesterday
about the Fed (announcing stimulus)," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr,
strategist at Charles Stanley.
He added that the economic uncertainty means "it remains
incumbent on investors to have a portfolio of high quality
stocks - concentrate on dividend yields and ability to generate
cash".
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)