PARIS Dec 20 European stocks slipped in early trade, extending their two-week slide on nagging concerns about the region's debt crisis after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi quashed hopes for more aggressive bond purchases.

At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 954.36 points.

"The risk of contagion grows as European political leaders procrastinate on further austerity measures to support Europe bringing about uncertainty across the globe," LCG trader Nam Truong said.

UBS was down 1.3 percent and Societe Generale down 0.7 percent.

