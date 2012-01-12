(Repeats to attach to snaps)

LONDON Jan 12 European shares were flat on Thursday, pausing ahead of a Spanish debt auction that is the first test in the new year of demand for peripheral euro zone debt, the latest stage of a crisis that remains a key drag for equity market sentiment.

"There is a lot of money which has to be raised over the next few months and the market does not want to put too much hope on the one event," said Colin McLean, managing director of SVM Asset Management.

"But things seem to be improving for the banks and the ECB seems to be doing enough to keep the pressure off the sector's funding concerns. There is a case now for investing in banks that do not need further funding."

At 0810 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.01 percent at 1,022.33 points.

Tesco was the worst performer, down 9.6 percent, after it warned it would see minimal profit growth next year. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)