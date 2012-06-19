LONDON, June 19 European equities edged higher on Tuesday, with investors eyeing a Spanish debt auction and German data for fresh clues on the depth of the euro zone crisis, a nd a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for possible market-friendly stimulus action.

Spain is set to pay record prices for borrowing when it auctions 12- and 18-month bills on Tuesday and longer dated paper on Thursday, while ZEW economic sentiment in Germany - the euro zone's biggest and arguably strongest economy - is expected to slip to a five-month low.

"The focus is now clearly on Spain again," said Francois Duhen, strategist at CM-CIC Securities in Paris, adding that the auction would likely bring "bad news" for the stock market.

"The disappointment can still be more acute than it is today  (The Fed) could give a short-term boost. But would I play this? No, because I would say the probability is too low."

The FTSEurofirst 300 added 0.3 percent to 996.31 points by 0705 GMT.

The U.S. Fed starts a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; editing by Simon Jessop)