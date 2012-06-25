LONDON, June 25 European shares fell for a third straight session on Monday, with fresh concerns about global economic growth and muted expectations ahead of a European Union summit later in the week prompting investors to scale back exposure to riskier assets.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 997.22 points after falling 1.2 percent in the previous two sessions.

European leaders are expected to discuss specific steps towards a cross-border banking union, closer fiscal integration and the possibility of a debt redemption fund at their June 28-29 summit, but analysts do not expect a major breakthrough.

"It's difficult to see too big a jump forward from these meetings because we have had so many until now. The past experience tells us not to expect a significant amount of news," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

"It's a very much politically-oriented market and that makes it very difficult for investors. Investors are also nervous ahead of the second quarter earnings season."

Tech shares, down 1.1 percent, were the top decliner, followed by auto shares, which fell 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Simon Jessop)